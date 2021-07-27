Baseball: Texas scribes name 6 Yellowjackets to 2A All-State team

Six members of the Alto High School baseball team have been elected to the Texas Sportswriters Association Class 2A All-State team.
Scribes from across the state picked a first, second and third team from a pool of nominees that were submitted by various Class 2A baseball coaches.
All of Alto's selections are third team choices.
That group includes recent graduates Matthew Randall, pitcher; Johnny Soto, second baseman; and third baseman Cody Watson.
Isaack Weatherford, a junior, was picked at catcher while sophomore outfielders Jackson Duplichain and Carter Pursley were also chosen.
The Class 2A Player of the Year was John Youens, outfielder, Bosqueville High School.
Jason Ybarra of New Deal was tabbed as the Manager of the Year.
