Baseball: Tigers win third straight at Waskom Tournament

WASKOM — The Troup Baseball Tigers have enjoyed their time in Waskom this week.
On Friday, the Tigers won their third-straight game in the Waskom Tournament when they eclipsed Joaquin, 4-1.
The Tigers (9-4) took the lead in the bottom of the fifth by plating a lone run, making the score 2-1.
In the sixth Troup added a pair of insurance runs.
Troup's Colby Turner went 2-2 at the plate.
Brayden Vess and Anthony Salgado each singled and drove in a run for the Tigers.
Max Cheney and Austin Huml added base knocks for the Maroon and White.
Earning the win on the hill was Bracey Cover, who tossed a complete game. He scattered seven hits and the lone Ram run was of the unearned variety. Cover struck out one.
