Baseball: Tigers win third straight at Waskom Tournament

WASKOM — The Troup Baseball Tigers have enjoyed their time in Waskom this week.

On Friday, the Tigers won their third-straight game in the Waskom Tournament when they eclipsed Joaquin, 4-1.

The Tigers (9-4) took the lead in the bottom of the fifth by plating a lone run, making the score 2-1.

In the sixth Troup added a pair of insurance runs.

Troup's Colby Turner went 2-2 at the plate.

Brayden Vess and Anthony Salgado each singled and drove in a run for the Tigers.

Max Cheney and Austin Huml added base knocks for the Maroon and White.

Earning the win on the hill was Bracey Cover, who tossed a complete game. He scattered seven hits and the lone Ram run was of the unearned variety. Cover struck out one.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you