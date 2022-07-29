Baseball: Trio of area phenoms land on TSWA Class 4A All-State team

Three area baseball standouts have been honored by being voted on to the Class 4A BlueBell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State baseball team.
Senior JD Thompson, from Rusk High School, made the prestigious list as a pitcher (second team). Thompson, a left hander, has signed with Vanderbilt University.
Joining Thompson on the second team was David Wilson, a sophomore out of Bullard High School. Wilson is also a pitcher.
Another Eagle, Mason Cirkel, was named to the honorable mention list.
Cirkel, a lefty-pitcher, will soon be playing collegiatly for Texas A&M University-Texarkana.
