Baseball: Trio of teams to represent Troup and Alto in TTA state tourneys

Troup and Alto have three teams each to qualify for Texas Teenage Baseball Association state tournaments, which are slated to get under way at various venues on Monday and Tuesday.
The 6U T-Ball state tourney will play out in Belton where the Troup Goats and the Alto Braves are included in the field.
Troup will take on the Hillsboro Sharks and Alto will face Axtell's Golden Panthers at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
The Troup Hit Squad will kick start its post season activities at 8 p.m. this evening when they battle the Academy Bad News Bears in Axtell.
Chandler is the host city for the 10U Tight Bases state tourney where Troup's Bad Boys will be playing the Troy Mayhem at 6 p.m. tonight.
The winner of that affair will move on to face the Van Legends at 8 p.m. this evening.
The Alto Grays will go up against either the Belton Angels or the Rogers Wolfpack at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 12U Open Bases state tourney, which will be contested in Franklin.
In the 15U state tourney, the Alto Jackets will open up with the Comanche Indians at 4 p.m. this afternoon.
Colorado City, which is about a 75-minute drive from Midland, is the host site for the 15Us.
