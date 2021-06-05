ALTO — Three members of the Alto Yellowjacket baseball team, along with head coach Chris Moore, have received District 22-2A superlative honors.
Senior Matthew Randall was named as the conference's Most Valuable Player.
Sophomores Carter Pursley and Jackson Duplichain came away the Offensive MVP and Newcomer of the Year awards, respectively.
Moore, who led the Jackets to a 25-9 overall record and a district championship, was selected as Manager of the Year.
Yellowjackets elected to the first team by a vote of the league's head coaches were seniors Cody Watson and Johnny Soto, juniors Logan Rogers and Jackson Howell along with sophomore Alejandro Gomez.
Isaac Carter, a senior, and junior Isaack Weatherford garnered second team plaudits.
Jay Pope, a senior and Jer'Darious Bolton, a junior, were named to the honorable mention team.
Alto advanced to the fourth round of the state playoffs in the recently completed season.
