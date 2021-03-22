Baseball: Troup blows up Jefferson, 16-5, on the road

JEFFERSON — Troup manhandled Jefferson for the second time in a week on Friday when the Tigers cruised past the Bulldogs, 16-5 (6 innings, run rule).
Troup (11-4, 3-0) will trek to New London for a 7 p.m. date with West Rusk on Tuesday.
Anthony Salgado doubled and drove in three runs for the Tigers.
Austin Huml, Colby Turner and Ty Lovelady had a base hit apiece.
Jefferson committed 10 errors in the game, which gave the Tigers a plethora of base runners all evening.
Earning the pitching win for Troup was Max Cheney, who threw 4.1 frames and allowed four runs, all earned, on three hits. He struck out six and walked four.
Bulldog starter J. Carter gave up five runs, four earned and walked four Tigers in the first inning of the game and was the losing pitcher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.