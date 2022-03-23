Baseball: Troup downs Arp, 6-3, in 8 innings

ARP -Troup's Colby Turner punished Arp, with his arm and with hos bat on Tuesday wehn Troup knocked off Arp, 6-3, in eight innings.
The win enabled Troup to improve to 8-7-1 overall and even its conference ledger out at 2-2.
Meanwhile, Arp slipped to 5-8, 1-3.
A Turner sacrifice fly in top top of the eighth drove in the game-winning run for Troup.
Grayson Hearon came in to the game to record the final Arp out with two out in the bottom of the frame.'
Bracey Cover and Bradley Adams each had two hits for Troup, with Adams driving in a run as well.
Tanner Keys delivered a single and an RBI for the winners.
Troup led 2-0 after three and a half innings, but Arp came back and led 3-2 after six innings of play.
Arp's Colton Cross worked 3.2 innings and was the losing pitcher.
Kadaylon Williams had two hits and a pair of RBIs for Arp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.