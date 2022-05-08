Baseball: Troup exits playoffs after 8-2 loss to Sabine

LINDALE - The season ended for the Troup Tigers on Saturday afternoon when Sabine's Cardinals prevailed, 8-2, over the Maroon and White to win the UIL, Class 3A, Region II bi-district series, 2-0.
The series took place at Lindale High School.
Sabine (19-11) advances to face Harmony in the area round, while Troup end's the year at 14-13-1.
Sabine jumped out to a 6-1 lead after four complete and never looked back.
Leading hitters for the Tigers included Bracey Cover, who accounted for two of his club's six hits, including a triple, and Bradley Adams, who pounded out a couple of hits and drove in a run.
Jace Lovelady had a single and an RBI.
Cover was the losing pitcher of record. He went the distance on the mound and allowed eight runs, but only one of which was earned. Cover walked five and struck out one.
Jace Burns earned the win on the hump for the winners.
