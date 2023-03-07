BASEBALL: Troup falls 4-1 to Tatum in 16-3A opener

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Angelina and Cherokee Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be issued Wednesday Morning at 1000 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...From late Thursday night to Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 161.0 feet, Expect minor flooding with the gravel parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River looking downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:15 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 160.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 161.0 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. &&