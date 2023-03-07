BASEBALL: Troup falls 4-1 to Tatum in 16-3A opener

TATUM -Tatum's Truitt Anthony held Troup to three hits while striking out 12 and the Eagles went on to defeat the visiting Tigers, 4-1, in the district opener for both clubs on Tuesday.
Tatum (5-5, 1-0) scored all of its run in the fourth inning.
One bright spot for the Tigers (2-5, 0-1) was the offensive output of Ty Lovelady, who went 2-3 with a double and an RBI.
Tucker Howell stroked a single to account for the Tigers' remaining hit.
Colby Turner went the distance on the mound for the Tigers. He allowed four earned runs on nine hits while striking out five and walking three.
Troup will be appearing in the Van Tournament (Thur.-Sat.) later this week. The Tigers are slated to take on Quinlan Ford at noon on Thursday and Van at 6 p.m.
