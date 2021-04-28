Baseball: Troup finishes fourth in district following loss to Tatum

TATUM — Tatum came away with a 7-1 triumph over Troup in the regular season finale for both clubs on Tuesday night in Tatum.
Troup (17-9, 9-5) finishes in fourth place in the District 16-3A standings, with the Eagles (11-11, 10-3) set to represent the loop as its second-place outfit when the bi-district round of the Class 3A state playoffs begin next week.
Troup was within striking distance, trailing 2-1, until the home team added three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Ty Lovelady had two singles for the Tigers, while Austin Huml, Max Cheney and Trevor Padia added a base hit apiece.
Each team's starter figured into the pitching decision, with Reese Milam notching the win for Tatum and Anthony Salgado taking the loss on the mound for the Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.