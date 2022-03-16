Baseball: Troup finishes strong, sinks Jefferson, 10-3

TROUP - Troup scored nine runs in the final-three innings and thumped Jefferson, 10-3, in Troup on Tuesday evening.
The Tigers are now 7-6-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
The Bulldogs (2-5, 0-1) led 2-1 after three-and-a-half innings, which seemed to wake the Tiger bats up as Troup scored four runs in bottom of the fourth and three in the fifth frame to take a commanding lead.
Ty Lovelady and Trevor Padia each went 2-3.
Lovelady drove in two runs and scored three of the Tiger runs while Padia crossed the dish once.
Kash Hardy, Bradley Adams and Colby Turner each had a base hit and an RBI.
Turner, who pitched a complete game, got the win on the mound for Troup. He gave up three runs (one earned) on six hits, struck out 11 and walked three.
The two teams combined for 14 hits, all singles, with Troup batters collecting eight hits.
