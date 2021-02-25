Baseball: Troup opens Harmony tourney with 9-3 win over UG

Troup opened play in the Harmony Tournament early Thursday morning by crushing Union Grove, 9-3.
Colby Turner pitched four innings and gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits. He struck out five and walked two and was the winning pitcher.
G. Herron worked the final frame and gave up a hit and struck out one.
The Tigers (1-1) scored seven runs in the bottom of the second to establish dominance early on.
Dylan Meyer went 2-2 with a triple to spark the Tigers at the plate. Troup had a total of nine hits in the game.
