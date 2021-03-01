BASEBALL: Troup outscores Big Sandy 27-2 in DH sweep

Troup's bats were smoking on Saturday when the Tigers took two from Big Sandy, winning by the scores of 9-1 and 18-1.
In the first game Austin Huml went 3-4 battling lead off. He doubled and knocked in three runs.
Joey Salgado stroked a double and Daniel Meyer forged out a base hit and knocked in a pair of runs.
Grayson Hearon was the winning pitcher. He hurled four innings, allowing one run (earned) off of two hits. Hearon fanned five and walked one.
Max Cheney pitch the remaining three innings. He didn't surrender a hit or walk and struck out six.
In Game 2, Peyton Elliott went the distance to notch the win. He gave up one run (unearned) on one hit, struck out seven and walked three.
Key performances offensively for the Tigers (3-2) included Huml (2-2), Meyer (3-4), Colby Turner (2-3, 2B) and Brayden Tomlinson (2B).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.