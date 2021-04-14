Baseball: Troup slams Waskom, 15-1, Huml, Lovelady get 3 hits each

WASKOM — In a District 16-3A encounter that was played in Waskom on Tuesday, Troup collected 15 hits and bombed the Wildcats, 15-1.
Austin Huml and Ty Lovelady sparked the Tigers (16-6, 8-2) by pounding out three hits apiece. Included in Huml's work was a double and an RBI, while Lovelady drove in a pair of Tiger runs.
Brayden Vess added a double, a single and stole three bases. As a team, the Tigers swiped seven bases.
Dylan Meyer punched out two hits and drove in a couple of tuns and Max Cheney collected a pair of singles and one RBI.
Earning the win on the mound for the Tigers was Anthony Salgado. Salgado worked five innings and allowed one unearned run off of three hits, while striking out five Wildcats (2-15, 1-9).
Bracey Cover pitched the final frame for Troup and gave up two hits.
After Troup scored five times in the top of the six and Waskom failed to get a runner across the plate in the home half of the inning, the game was official due to the run rule.
Paxton Keeling had two hits for Waskom.
