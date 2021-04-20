Baseball: Troup takes down Waskom, 5-1

TROUP — Troup pulled to within a half game of first-place Elysian Fields in the District 16-3A standings by taking a 5-1 victory over Waskom on Monday.
The Tigers are 17-6 overall, 9-2 in league play.
Waskom slipped to 2-16, 1-10.
Bracey Cover clubbed a triple and Brayden Vess belted a double to lead Troup at the dish.
Austin Huml singled and drove in a run for the Tigers, while Dylan Meyer and Anthony Salgado tossed in base hits.
Salgado earned the win on the hill by pitching 6.1 frames and giving up one earned run off of six hits. He struck out three and walked one.
Cover came in out of the bullpen and recorded the final out via a strike out.
