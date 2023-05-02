Baseball: Troup to face a tough White Oak team in Bi-district round

Colby Turner, Troup pitcher/third baseman is one of several talented juniors that are included on the Troup roster. The Tigers will take on White Oak in a Class 3A, Region II Bi-district series that begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Elysian Fields High School.

 Courtesy Photo

TROUP - The Troup Tigers will open a Class 3A, Region II Bi-district series with the White Oak Roughnecks at 7 p.m. on Thursday, with Game 2 slated for a 4 p.m. start on Friday.

If a third game is required, it will be played at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

All games will take place at Elysian Fields High School. Note the game times have changed.

Coach Drew Walley's Tigers, the third place club from District 16-3A, will come into the series with a 14-10 worksheet.

White Oak (23-5-2) is the District 15-3A co-champions. The 'Necks lost, 9-5, in a playoff seeding game against New Diana late last week and are the second place team from their conference.

The Troup-White Oak winner will face either Hooks or Mineola in the Area round next week.

