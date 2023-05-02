TROUP - The Troup Tigers will open a Class 3A, Region II Bi-district series with the White Oak Roughnecks at 7 p.m. on Thursday, with Game 2 slated for a 4 p.m. start on Friday.
If a third game is required, it will be played at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
All games will take place at Elysian Fields High School. Note the game times have changed.
Coach Drew Walley's Tigers, the third place club from District 16-3A, will come into the series with a 14-10 worksheet.
White Oak (23-5-2) is the District 15-3A co-champions. The 'Necks lost, 9-5, in a playoff seeding game against New Diana late last week and are the second place team from their conference.
The Troup-White Oak winner will face either Hooks or Mineola in the Area round next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.