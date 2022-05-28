Baseball: Troup trio named to All-16-3A team

TROUP — Three members of the Troup High School baseball team have been voted onto the All-16-3A base team as first team selections.
Voting was done by the league's head coaches.
That group includes Colby Turner (pitcher), Bradley Adams (first baseman) and Bracey Cover (outfielder).
Second team picks from Troup were Tucker Howell (catcher), Ty Lovelady (shortstop) and Grayson Hearon (pitcher).
The Tigers had two men — Jace Lovelady and Carson Davenport — named to the honorable mention squad.
Troup baseball is coached by Jordan Blackmon.
