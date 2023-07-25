Baseball: TSWA names Alto's Jackson Duplichain to All-State team

Alto’s Jackson Duplichain has been named to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State team.
Duplichain, a member of the Class of 2023, was voted onto the Honorable Mention team as an outfielder.
Duplichain finished his senior campaign with a lofty .500 batting average while maintaining a .791 slugging percentage.
He had 43 hits, which included six doubles, five triples and three home runs.
Duplichain drove in 24 runs and scored 42 runs for the Yellowjackets.
Always a reliable glove, Duplichain maintained a fielding percentage of .955.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.