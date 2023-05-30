Bullard-product Hagan Smith and JD Thompson, a Rusk graduate, will be representing the area in the NCAA (Baseball) Regionals, which are slated to get under way later this week.
Smith, a sophomore, will be suiting up for the Arkansas Razorbacks (41-16), who will be hosting the Fayetteville Regional.
Other teams participating in the Fayetteville are Santa Clara (35-18) TCU (37-22) and Arizona (33-24).
Smith is 8-1 this year and owns a 2.69 earned run average. In 67 innings of work, he has allowed 47 hits, struck out a team-high 102 opposing batters while walking 38.
Thompson, a true freshman at Vanderbilt University, has a 5.73 earned run average and is 2-1. He has pitched 22 innings and has surrendered 22 hits while fanning 32 and issuing 22 base on balls.
The Commodores (41-18) will welcome Xavier (37-23), Oregon (37-20) and Eastern Illinois (38-19) to town for the Nashville Regional.
Arkansas is scheduled to open up against Santa Clara at 3 p.m. Friday while Vandy will take on Eastern Illinois at 8 p.m. Friday evening.
Bothe regionals are double-elimination affairs, with the regional winner advancing to next week's super regionals.
