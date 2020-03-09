Baseball: Weatherford, Watson lead Alto to win over Onalaska

ONALASKA — Alto hitters feasted on Onalaska pitching on Monday afternoon when the Yellowjackets logged a 15-6 win over the Wildcats.
The 'Jackets collected nine hits.
Three Alto pitchers (Alejandra Gomes, Foster Hall, Taylor Bowman) held the home team to just two hits in the game.
Alto scored eight runs from the fifth inning on to break a 1-run game wide open.
Isaack Weatherford and Cody Watson led Alto at the dish.
Weatherford went 2-4 at the plate and knocked in four runs while Watson went 2-2 with three RBI and three walks.
Jackson Howell doubled and drove in a run while Todd Duplichain smoked a two base hit.
The Jackets' Carter Parsley had a base hit and three RBI.
Alto (5-4) will play Buffalo at noon Thursday in the Buffalo Tournament.
