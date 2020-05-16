Basketball: 4 Lady Jaguar sophomores to play at next level

Four members of the 2019-20 Jacksonville College women's basketball team will be continuing their respective academic and basketball careers at four-year institutions.
The group includes Ca'Leyah Burrell, Na'Kendra Ellis, Alonna McGahee and Kimberly Lillie.
Burrell has signed with the University of Houston, an NCAA Division I school that competes in the American Athletic Conference.
Burrell led JC in scoring (16.3 points per game), while averaging 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.7 steals a night.
She started 27 of the Lady Jags' 28 games.
Ellis will be joining the Paul Quinn College women's basketball team later this year.
PQC is located in Dallas and is a member of the Red River Athletic Conference (NAIA).
Ellis, who started in 27 of the 28 games that she saw duty in, averaged 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steal per game last season.
McGahee has signed with Livingstone College, an NCAA Division II school located in Salisbury, NC.
In her final season as a Lady Jag McGahee averaged 4.1 points, 1,9 rebounds, 1 assist and 1.1 steals per game.
She played in 27 games last season.
Lillie is set to join the Lane College (Jackson, Tenn.) Lady Dragon team.
Lane is a member of NCAA Division II.
Lillie led JC in rebounding (6.1 rpg.) last season while dropping in an average of 5.9 points a game.
She also had the top field goal percentage (46.9) on the team.
The quartet were coached by Savannah Carter at JC.
