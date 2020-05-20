Basketball: 5 Jaguars to continue collegiate careers

Five members of the 2019-20 Jacksonville College men's basketball team will be moving on to four-year schools, according to Jaguar assistant basketball coach, William Caldwell.
Nick Gazelas, a 6-foot-4 guard, has signed with Montana State University (NCAA, Division I, Big Sky Conference).
In his only season as a Jag, Gazelas, led the team in scoring (17.4 points per game). He also pulled down 2.4 boards a night.
Gazelas was named to the NJCAA All-Region XIV team (first team) and he also picked up (Region XIV) All-South Zone plaudits.
Heading to Northwest Oklahoma State (NCAA D-II, Great American Conference) is Justin Blunt. Blunt is a 6-foot-7 forward.
The Rangers finished 10-18 overall last year and 7-15 in league play.
Another Jag that has signed with an NCAA D-II school is LaMarcus Donahue. Donahue will be playing for Oklahoma Christian University in Oklahoma City. The Eagles are members of the Lone Star Conference.
The 6-foot-6 forward shot 43.6 percent from the field last season and canned 20 points or more on five
occasions.
Henry Hampton, a 5-foot-10 point guard, will take his talents to Dallas where he will be joining the Paul Quinn College (NAIA) basketball team.
JeVon Westcarth, a 6-foot-6 forward, will be returning to his home country after agreeing to play for Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ontario Canada next season.
JC is coached by Louis Turcott.
