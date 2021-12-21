Basketball: Brook Hill boys ranked No. 6 in state in latest poll

BULLARD — Sitting on an 18-2 record going into a short Christmas break, the Brook Hill Guard are continuing to receive well deserved recognition from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC).
In this weeks TABC-TAPPS Class 5A poll the Guard, who are coached by Jacob Agnew, are ranked No. 6 in the state.
In first place is McKinney Christian (16-4), followed by Austin St. Michael's (12-6), The Woodlands Christian Academy (10-6), Grapevine Faith Christian (12-6) and Brownsville St. Joseph's (19-1).
Brook Hill beat Timpson in overtime on Saturday to win the championship of the Union Grove Tournament.
Brook Hill's next game will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Monday when the Guard go up against Cumberland Academy's Knights in the Tyler Junior College-Wagstaff Classic.
