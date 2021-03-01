Basketball: Brook Hill guys move onto Area round

BULLARD — Brook Hill used a big third quarter to root out a 53-47 win over Prince of Peace late last week in a TAPPS Class 5A bi-district tilt.
The Guard (20-4) advance to take on Grapevine Faith in the Metroplex on Tuesday night in the Area round.
Grayson Murry dropped in 16 points to pace Brook Hill.
TyJuan Cannon was close behind with 15 points and Chandler Fletcher added nine.
Leading 21-18 at the break, the Guard outscored Prince of Peace 24-12 in the third stanza to establsih seperation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.