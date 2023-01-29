Basketball: Jacksonville beats Rusk in District 18-4A twin bill

RUSK - Jacksonville swept Rusk in district doubleheader that was played at Eagle Coliseum on Friday night.
The Indians (4-1 in District 18-4A) romped over the Eagles, 83-48, dropping Rusk to 0-5 in league play.
Jacksonville hosts first-place and state-ranked Bullard at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Panthers are currently 5-0 in conference play, with one of those wins coming against Jacksonville.
The Maidens handed the Lady Eagles a 59-42 defeat, which enabled Jacksonville to complete the series sweep over the Red and Black.
The Maidens are 4-3 in district and are in fourth place in the conference standings.
The Lady Panthers will bring a 1-6 league record into play on Tuesday.
NOTE: No additional information was provided for either Jacksonville-Rusk game.
