Basketball: Jags, Lady Jags score wins on homecoming

Basketball teams from Jacksonville College made sure fans left the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse with smiles on their faces on Saturday.
In the first game of the homecoming doubleheader, the Lady Jaguars ran rough shod over Coastal Bend College, winning, 87-68.
In Game 2, head coach Louis Truscott's Jags upset Panola College, 90-69.
On a side note, Truscott served as Panola head coach Aaron Smith's assistant at JC, prior to Smith being named head coach at Panola.
Women: JC 87, Coastal Bend 68
Three Lady Jags scored in double figures to guide JC to victory.
Britney Gonzalez led the way with 21 points and six rebounds, with Rylee Lavender following close behind with 19 points and four rebounds.
Danielle Wallace tossed in 14 points to go along with eight rebounds.
The Lady Jags also received solid play from Carleigh Reeves (9 points, 6 rebounds) and Kemara Hyson (8 pts., 9 rebs.).
The Lady Jags (5-13, 4-9), who are in seventh place in the conference standings, will travel to Blinn College for a 5:30 p.m. test on Wednesday.
Men: JC 90, Panola 69
The Jags were lethal from 3-point range as the home team connected on 11-24 (45.8%) compared to the Ponies hitting just 6-31 (19.4%) from long range.
JC also took care of the basketball and committed just seven turnovers while forcing Panola to turn the ball over 15 times.
Longview's Phillip Washington pumped in 31 points to compliment seven rebounds and seven assists to lead JC.
Keldrick Hayes Jr. produced a double-double (17 pts., 13 reb.) while Kenan Mitchell chipped in 19 points, pulled down five boards and had four assists.
Adding 15 points and four rebounds was Jerry Boston Jr.
JC (4-14, 4-14) will entertain Kilgore College at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Panola (11-5, 11-5) slipped into a tie for second place with Navarro College, following the upset.
