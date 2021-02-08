Basketball: JHS boys to play final home game on Tuesday

The regular season is winding down quickly for the Jacksonville Indians.

The Indians will play their last home game of the season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when the Lufkin Panthers are slated to come to town

Jacksonville, who lost to Huntsville, 87-67, on Friday on the Hornets' home court, Lufkin and Nacogdoches are in a real dog fight for the second, third and fourth place in District 16-5A behind Huntsville, who has not lost a conference game.

Lufkin and Nacogdoches have games against Huntsville this week.

The Indians (4-4 in district) will wrap up the regular season on Friday by traveling to Whitehouse.

