Basketball: Lady Eagle, Eagle all-district selections unveiled

RUSK — The Class 4A, Region III semi-finals Rusk Lady Eagles were well represented on the All-19-4A basketball team, which was determined by a vote of the league's coaches.
Jamyah Anderson, a senior, was named as the league's Defensive Player of the Year.
First team choices included Ranaiya Kennedy and Anayzia Jefferson, while Kiyna Foreman was included on the second team.
Ryleigh Lewis, Kenyada Kincade and Raven Bennett earned honorable mention plaudits.
Rusk's representatives on the Academic All-District team were Anderson, Anayzia Jefferson and Callie Lynn.
The Lady Eagles finished with a 17-13 worksheet.
Sturns heads list of Eagle honorees
Jay'Kwon Sturns, a senior, has been voted onto the conference’s second team.
Honorable mention picks from Rusk included sophomore Trevion Attaway and Elijah Ward, a freshman.
