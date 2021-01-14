Basketball: Lady Guard edge Grand Saline, 34-33
Courtesy photo

BULLARD — Freshman Gracie Dawson scored 10 points on Tuesday night to spark Brook Hill to a 34-22 victory over Grand Saline.

The win avenged a 40-31 loss to the Lady Indians on Jan. 5 in Grand Saline.

Brook Hill started fast and led 17-10 after one quarter of play.

Senior Neely Clark pitched in nine points, with Dawson and Clark pulling down 11 rebounds each.

The Lady Guard will entertain the Tyler HEAT at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Herrington Gymnasium before diving into TAPPS 2-5A play on Tuesday by hosting McKinney Christian.

Other members of District 2-5A include Dallas Bishop Dunne, Dallas Christian, Tyler Grace Community and Garland Brighter Horizons.

The Lady Guard are coached by Jereme Hubbard.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you