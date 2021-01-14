Basketball: Lady Guard edge Grand Saline, 34-33

BULLARD — Freshman Gracie Dawson scored 10 points on Tuesday night to spark Brook Hill to a 34-22 victory over Grand Saline.
The win avenged a 40-31 loss to the Lady Indians on Jan. 5 in Grand Saline.
Brook Hill started fast and led 17-10 after one quarter of play.
Senior Neely Clark pitched in nine points, with Dawson and Clark pulling down 11 rebounds each.
The Lady Guard will entertain the Tyler HEAT at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Herrington Gymnasium before diving into TAPPS 2-5A play on Tuesday by hosting McKinney Christian.
Other members of District 2-5A include Dallas Bishop Dunne, Dallas Christian, Tyler Grace Community and Garland Brighter Horizons.
The Lady Guard are coached by Jereme Hubbard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.