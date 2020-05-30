Basketball: Lady Jaguar 2020-'21 roster an interesting mix of talent

With the majority of the pieces of the player personnel puzzle now in place, Jacksonville College women's basketball fans should find the group of young ladies that will be a part of head coach Caleb Henson's first team to be an interesting blend.
The bulk of the talent will be coming from the high school ranks and will have two years of eligibility.
A pair of players are transferring in after playing last season at other junior colleges, and at least one player, Kyla Higgs, will be returning for her second season as a Lady Jag.
Higgs played in 28 games last year, and was in the starting line up 25 times. She averaged 3.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals a game.
Also slated to provide the JC team with some all-important collegiate experience is Lucy Threlfall, a 5'-10” guard who is from Manchester, England, and Elisa Priddy, a 5'-11' guard from Belton by way of Clarendon College.
Threlfall played in 25 games at Georgia Highlands College last season where she averaged 2.5 points and 1.7 rebounds a night.
Threlfall is expected to play on the wing, but has the versatility to contribute in other ways as well.
At Clarendon, Priddy played in 20 games and averaged 1.0 point and 1.2 rebounds a game.
Perhaps the change of scenery will help Priddy regain the form that enabled her to earn All-District status for four-consecutive years at Belton High School.
One of the incoming freshmen to watch is Danielle Wallace, a 5-10” post from Midlothian (Heritage High School).
Wallace was the District 17-4A Co-Most Valuable Player last season. She also was team captain and earned a spot on the All-Academic squad.
Kyah Barlow, a 5'-4” point guard out of Pearland, helped lead her team to a district championship and into the third round of the Class 6-A state playoffs this past season. Over a span of 34 games she averaged 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals.
Barlow also got the job done in the classroom and earned Academic All-District team accolades.
Another player with an impressive high school resume is Carleigh Reeves, from New Boston.
The 5-8” guard was the District 14-3A MVP last season. She averaged a triple-double — 16 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists — during her senior campaign.
Reeves, a three-sport athlete at New Boston, could be one of the more athletic ladies on the Lady Jag team.
Houston Christian High School product Bailey Andrews has also signed on with the Lady Jags.
Andrews (5'-8” guard) was an All-Southwest Preparatory Conference performer for the Lady Mustangs.
Brooklyn Andrews (5-8”, guard) plans on being a two-sport athlete at JC. In addition to basketball, Andrews will be a member of the Lady Jag golf team.
Andrews, who is from Ben Wheeler, played at Van High School.
