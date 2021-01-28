Basketball: Maidens can further enhance playoff journey with win Friday

From left (white uniforms) Andrea Donnell and LaDashia Holman of Jacksonville are pictured in action during a game earlier this month. Jacksonville is scheduled to host Tyler High at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The Maidens are 5-2 in league play while the Lady Lions will take a 1-6 record into the game.

Jacksonville can move up a notch on the District 16-5A playoff ladder on Friday night by defeating Tyler High.

That game is set for a 6:15 p.m. (varsity) start at the John Alexander Gymnasium.

Head coach Lynn Nabi's Maidens (11-9, 5-2) have assured themselves of a playoff spot already, but still have a great deal to play for, with three league skirmishes still on the docket.

A win on Friday coupled with Whitehouse knocking off Lufkin, would assure the Maidens of at least a third place finish in conference play.

Jacksonville is two games back of league-leading Huntsville (15-6, 7-0) and two games in front of third-place Lufkin (9-11, 3-4).

In their first meeting on Jan. 12 in Tyler, the Maidens disposed of the Lady Lions, 68-51.

The 51 points is the most points Jacksonville has given up to a district opponent this season, so the Lady Lions (1-6 16-5A) can't be overlooked.

It's back on the road on Tuesday for the Jacksonville girls, as they have a date with the Lady Dragons in Nacogdoches.

