Basketball: Maidens hold on to beat Ladycats; clinch playoff spot

WHITEHOUSE — Jacksonville dodged a bullet in Whitehouse on Tuesday evening where the Maidens were able to come away with a 36-30 triumph over the Ladycats.
The win moved the Maidens to 11-9, 5-2 in district play and assured Jacksonville of a playoff spot, regardless of what happens in the final-three conference affairs.
In what was a tale of two halves, Jacksonville led 28-17 at halftime, but things were a lot different in the final 16:00 of play.
The Ladycat defense held Jacksonville to just four points in both the third and fourth frames — during that same time Whitehouse managed to score 13 points.
Grace Abercrombie led Jacksonville in scoring by dropping in 20 points, 18 of which came in the first half.
Brooke Hornbuckle ended the evening in double digits as well, by chipping in 10 points.
Jacksonville will return to the John Alexander Gymnasium on Friday to host Tyler High's Lady Lions.
