Basketball: Maidens state ranked in latest TGCA poll

The Jacksonville Fightin' Maidens checked in at No. 24 in this week's Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll.
Jacksonville (21-6) hosts Palestine at 6:15 p.m. this evening.
The top three teams in Class 4A are Glen Rose (28-1), Boerne (24-1) and Bay City (21-1).
District-rival Madisonville (24-3) is ranked No. 7 this week. Jacksonville will travel to Madisonville on Friday for the first of two meetings with the Lady Mustangs this season.
