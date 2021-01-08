Basketball: Maidens to host Whitehouse tonight

There has been a slight schedule adjustment to Friday night's games between Jacksonville and visiting Whitehouse.
Only two games will take place this evening. The junior varsity squads will face off at 5 p.m. at the John Alexander Gymnasium, with the varsity tilt set to tip off around 6:15 p.m.
The Maidens and the Ladycats will both be searching for their first district win on Friday.
In Tuesday's district openers, Jacksonville lost to Lufkin, 32-22, in Lufkin, while Nacogdoches nipped Whitehouse, 38-31.
