Basketball: New ticket policy in place for upcoming Region XIV Tournament

Tournament time in Jacksonville is quickly approaching.
The NJCAA Region XIV Men's and Women's Championship Tournament will commence at 1 p.m. on Tuesday when the first of four men's games will be played.
The ladies will be on the court for the first time beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, when the quarterfinals get under way.
All games will take place at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
While this is not the first time that Jacksonville College and its local major partners have hosted the regional tournament, it will be the first time that the tournament has been played in the COVID-19 world, and that has forced some changes.
Tickets will be sold online only. No tickets will be sold at the gate.
Fans can go to the Jacksonville College website and click on the tournament page and pick the session and purchase tickets.
On Tuesday through Friday there will be an afternoon session and an evening session, just as it has been in past years.
The arena will be cleared following each session.
On Saturday the women's championship game will get under way at 4 p.m., and will be followed by the men's championship tilt at 7 p.m.
General admission tickets (upper level) are $5 each per session.
A limited number of lower-arena reserved seats will be available for $8 each. These seats must be purchased in blocks of four.
There are no discounts for students or children and no free passes will be honored. You must have a ticket to enter the building.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, attendance will be limited to 700 spectators per session.
According to Jacksonville College athletic director Ken Hamilton, COVID-19 policies will be strictly followed throughout the tournament.
“We want to keep the players, coaches, officials and the fans as safe as possible,” he said. “We will be enforcing the CDC, Jacksonville College, Region XIV and Jacksonville Independent School District guidelines related to COVID-19.”
All tournament workers, game officials will have a health screen (temperature check) prior to entering the arena.
Region XIV protocols that have been utilized throughout the regular season will continue to be in place during the tournament.
No outside food or drink will be allowed inside the arena.
Hamilton said masks will be required in order to enter the gymnasium.
