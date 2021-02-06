Basketball: NS Lady Hornet bi-district playoff details released

NEW SUMMERFIELD — The New Summerfield Lady Hornets will be taking on the Lady Hawks from Hawkins in a Class 2A bi-district playoff game on Thursday night.
Tip-off at the Frankston High School Gymnasium will take place at 7 p.m.
New Summerfield will be representing District 22-2A as its fourth-place team.
Hawkins, the District 21-2A champions, was 20-2 heading into Friday's regular-season finale.
The Lady Hawks are ranked No. 18 in the state in the current Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 2A poll.
