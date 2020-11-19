Basketball Roundup: Bullard girls now 3-0, NS boys win opener, 68-48

GIRLS
Tyler Legacy 58, Jacksonville 29: TYLER — No. 21-ranked Tyler Legacy breezed by Jacksonville on Tuesday night in Tyler. The Maidens were led in scoring by Grace Abercrombie with 17. The Lady Raiders moved to with the win while Jacksonville dipped to 1-3. The Maidens host Athens (4-0) at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Bullard 35, Hallsville 27: HALLSVILLE — Bullard upped its record to 3-0 on Tuesday by defeat Hallsville, 35-27. Bullard's next game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday against Denison. That game will be played at Saltillo High School.
Spring Hill 45, Troup 17: LONGVIEW — In a game that was played on Monday, Spring Hill routed Troup, 45-17. The Lady Tigers (0-2) are scheduled to visit Tyler All Saints at 5 p.m. on Friday.
San Augustine 67, Alto 14: ALTO — San Augustine rolled past Alto, 67-14, on Tuesday evening in Alto. The Lady 'Jackets (0-2) will travel to Lufkin in search of their first win on Friday. Alto will face Pineywoods Community Academy at 6 p.m.
BOYS
New Summerfield 68, Latexo 48: NEW SUMMERFIELD — New Summerfield launched its new season in front of the home faithful at the New Summerfield Coliseum on Tuesday. The Hornets leveled Latexo, 68-48, after outscoring the Tigers 43-28 in the second half to extend what was a five-point Hornet lead at halftime. New Summerfield will host Grace Community at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Bullard 54, Frankston 36: FRANKSTON— Bullard opened its new campaign by taking down the Indians of Frankston, 54-36, on Tuesday evening. The Panther' next outing will be at noon on Nov. 24 at Canton.
Henderson 37, Troup 36: HENDERSON — Henderson outscored Troup 9-8 in the fourth quarter, which was just enough to give the Lions a 37-36 victory over the visiting Tigers on Tuesday night at Lion Gymnasium. Clayton Vickers (17) and Blake Wood (7) led the Tigers (0-1) in scoring. Troup returns to the road on Friday by traveling to Harmony.
Alto 56, San Augustine 43: ALTO — Alto ushered in the 2020-21 season by knocking off San Augustine, 56-43, on Tuesday on the Yellowjackets' home court. Alto will have a few days off for Thanksgiving before playing at Gary (6:30 p.m.) on Dec. 1.
