BULLARD - The Brook Hill Lady Guard basketball team is loaded with young and talented players.
Many in that group saw their respective efforts recognized by earning spots onto the TAPPS, Class 4A, District 2 all-district team.
Freshman Remy Tonroy led the way by earning Co-Newcomer of the Year accolades, in addition to be picked for the first team.
A trio of young ladies from Brook Hill were voted onto the league's second team.
That group included sophomores Karmen Miller and Lila Morris, along with freshman Mylee Booth.
Honorable mention choices from Brook Hill were senior Bethany Lavender, and freshmen Elena Pinol and Blair Brister.
THe Lady Guard are coached by Jeremy Hubbard.
