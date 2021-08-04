Batten to take over girls cross country coaching duties at JHS

The Jacksonville Independent School district has named Brittney Batten as head girls cross country coach.
Batten, who is from Huntington, also serves as head softball coach at Jacksonville.
She takes over for Anthony Harris, who resigned in July to join the coaching staff at Troup, where his son is a student.
Jacksonville athletic director Wayne Coleman expressed a concern about being able to find a qualified girls cross country coach so close to time for school to start, amidst the current teacher shortage in Texas.
Batten served as head volleyball coach, in addition to handling the reins of the softball program, at one time at JHS.
Known for relentless work ethic and development of the student athletes under her tutelage, made Batten a logical choice to head up one of the most successful programs at Jacksonville over the past few years.
Fightin' Maiden cross country has won multiple district championships and has qualified for regionals on more than one occasion, in addition to sending two runners to state in the past three years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.