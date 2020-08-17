'Battle for the Iron Skillet' to happen this fall

FORT WORTH — Texas Christian University officials said on Saturday that Southern Methodist University will make the short trip to Fort Worth on September 12 to serve as the Horned Frogs' season opening opponent.
On Friday, Tennessee Tech canceled plans to take on the Frogs on Sept. 12, leaving TCU with an opening on the schedule.
TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said he is excited to see the game rescheduled.
The game will allow the two schools to renew the “Battle for the Iron Skillet” rivalry. SMU won last year's meeting, 41-38. That game was played in Ft. Worth.
TCU leads the all-time series 51-41-7.
Jacksonville High School-product DeShawn McCuin is a defensive back on the TCU squad. McCuin is listed on the roster as a redshirt freshman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.