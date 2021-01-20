BATTLE IN THE TOP 10: Bullard girls play Henderson to a draw

BULLARD — In a match that lived up to its billing, No. 8-ranked Henderson and No. 10-ranked Bullard battled to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday night at Panther Stadium.
After the Lady Lions took an early 1-0 lead, Carley Pawlak was able to blast the ball over the head of the Henderson keeper and into the net to tie things up, 1-1, which is where things stood at intermission.
The Lady Panthers (8-1-1) were able to take their first lead of the evening when Jordan jeter powered the ball past the Henderson keeper's left side.
Pawlak picked up the assist on the goal.
Later in the final half, Henderson (6-0-2) was able to even the score when the Lady Lions scored after the ball deflected off of a Bullard defender.
Bullard head girl's soccer coach Tiffany Cooksey said that she felt that her defense really stepped up in the match.
“The Lady Panther defense played the most consistent defense that they have played all year,” she said.
Lady Panther defenders that stood out included: Maddison Cummings, Chloe Howard, Maddie Carlile, Ana Morales and Tatum Rigsby.
Cooksey was also happy with the effort of her goal keeper, Emily Clark, who she credited with making several outstanding saves.
The Lady Panthers will have its final non-district test at 7 p.m. Friday when Marshall travels to Bullard.
