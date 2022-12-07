The Bullard Panthers weren't about to rest on their laurels after a successful weekend.
Mere days after claiming the Athens Tournament title for a second consecutive year, the 22nd-ranked team in Class 4A hit the road again, traveling to take on the undefeated Mount Pleasant Tigers, Class 5A's 18th-ranked team, who were coming off a successful weekend of their own, winning in the Texarkana Hoopfest by 33 points over Oklahoma 6A squad Putnam City West.
Making matters tougher for the Panthers was the fact that Coach Dean Nuckolls' squad went in without two players -- including one starter -- due to illness. Still, the Panthers were prepared to battle for a large portion of the game in an early-season matchup between ranked teams.
However, Mount Pleasant took control in the second half, outscoring Bullard 25-9 in the final frames to hold off the Panthers, 52-35.
The Panthers went into halftime down one point, 27-26, but were outscored in the third quarter, 17-6 as Mount Pleasant pulled away.
Garrett Nuckolls led the Panthers with 13 points. Layne Alexander added five and Gage Nuckolls, Drake Kress and Owen Thompson all added four.
Payton Chism led the Tigers with 17 points. Kelcey Morris added 11 and Reggie Webster finished with 10.
Bullard's three losses this season have come against teams from District 15-5A and the Panthers are 1-3 thus far against the district, defeating Marshall but falling to Hallsville, Longview and Mount Pleasant.
The Panthers will get two more shots against teams from 15-5A in their next two games as they welcome Whitehouse to town Friday, followed by a home matchup against Tyler High Tuesday evening.
The Panther JV fell to the Tigers, 37-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.