Baylor finalizes football schedule; will open versus La. Tech on Sept. 12

WACO — The 2020 football campaign will begin for Baylor on Sept. 12 in Waco when the Bears host Louisiana Tech out of Conference USA.
The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 26, but was moved up a couple of weeks after the Bears' Big XII opener against Kansas was pushed back two weeks to Sept. 26.
The Bears have won three of their four meetings against the Bulldogs.
Baylor prevailed, 24-16, when the teams last faced off in Sept. of 1996.
