Baylor forced to back out of game against Houston

WACO — Baylor and Houston will not be meeting on the gridiron for the first time in 25 years on Saturday, as was scheduled.
Baylor officials notified the University of Houston late Thursday night that they would not be able to play this week due to the effects of COVID-19.
Big 12 COVID-19 rules mandate a minimum of 53 players players be available. At least seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and a quarterback.
The Bears are tested three times per week, according to published reports; although the universityt did not release specifics on the latest test results.
This is the second cancelation in as many weeks for Baylor.
Last week the school was unable to play after dozens of members of the Louisiana Tech football team had tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials from both Baylor and Houston were optimistic that the teams would be able to meet once more in future seasons.
