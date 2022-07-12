Baylor predicted to repeat as Big 12 champs

Last year's Big 12 champion, Baylor, has been tabbed in the league's preseason media poll to again finish at the top of the pack.
This marks the first time that the defending conference champion Bears have also been picked to win the league the following season.
Baylor, who went 12-2 last season and defeated Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, tallied 17 first place votes and 365 points to outdistance second place Oklahoma (12 first place nods and 342 points).
Oklahoma finished third in the voting, with nine first place votes and 324 points.
The Longhorns of Texas snatched up two first place votes and 289 points, followed by Kansas State in fifth place with 261 points.
Iowa State picked up the remaining first place nod and totaled 180 points to come in sixth place.
Rounding things out were: TCU (149), West Virginia (147), Texas Tech (119) and Kansas (48).
