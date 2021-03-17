Beason clouts grand slam in Troup's 16-3 win over Jefferson

Hailey Priest of Troup shows off her home run ball after going deep in the Lady Tigers' 16-3 victory over Jefferson on Tuesday night.

 Courtesy photo

JEFFERSON — The ole Troup Lady Tiger softball train rolled right over Jefferson on Tuesday.

Troup completely dominated the Lady Bulldogs, winning 16-3 (5 innings run rule).

Lady Tiger batters tallied 17 hits in the game.

Mia Beason launched a grand slam and a double and accounted for five of her club's RBI.

Hailey Priest also stroked a home run — she also doubled and had an RBI.

Lindsay Davis also went yard for Troup. Davis added a single and had one RBI.

Freshman Bailey Blanton got in on the offensive action by collecting a pair of hits, including a double, while driving in four.

Maddy Griffin hit a double and a single and drove in two Lady Tigers.

Also having a multi-hit game (two singles) was Karsyn Williamson.

Troup (12-2, 4-0) scored 12 runs in the first inning and stole 10 bases in the contest.

At 5:30 p.m. Friday the Lady Tigers will face West Rusk in the friendly confines of Lady Tiger Park.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you