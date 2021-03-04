Beason homers, drives in 7 in Troup's 16-0 win over Waskom

WASKOM — The Troup High School softball team commenced district play on Wednesday by whipping Waskom, 16-0.
The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 8 in the latest Class 3A poll, moved to 4-0 with the triumph.
Mia Beason hit a home run and singled for Troup, while driving in seven runs.
Bailey Blanton also had a big day at the plate by going 3-3, with a double and a double.
Other hitting leaders for Troup included Jessie Minnix and Hailey Preist, who each had multiple hits. Priest doubled in the Lady Tiger (4-0, 1-0) victory, while Maddy Griffin added three RBI.
In the circle, Lindsay Davis continued her dominance over opposing hitters. She allowed just one hit, struck out nine and didn't walk anyone in notching the shutout win.
The game was called after three innings due to the mercy rule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.