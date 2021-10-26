#bEASTTexas Fab 15 football polls: Brook Hill moves up 2 spots

Nick LaRocca (with ball), pictured during a recent game, rushed for 183 yards on 25 carries and scored two touchdowns in Brook Hill's 54-35 district win over McKinney Christian Academy on Friday in McKinney. The Guard moved up two spots to No. 13 in the latest #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 3A/2A/TAPPS).

TYLER — Fresh off a 56-35 drubbing of McKinney Christian Academy, the brook Hill Guard moved up two places, to No. 13 in the latest #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 3A,2A/TAPPS).After losing to No. 1-ranked Carthage and to Grand Saline, respectively, both Rusk and Troup descended in the polls this week.

The Eagles (6-2) fell from 10 to 11 in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll and the Tigers (6-3) slid four slots, to No. 14.

The top four teams in the big school poll — Carthage (7-0) Texas High (7-0), Gilmer (7-1) and Longview (6-2) all held onto their positions from a week ago.

Carthage received 14 first place votes, with Longview garnering the remaining vote.

In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, the top 10 teams remained unchanged from last week, with West Rusk (8-0), Mount Vernon (9-0) and Timpson (6-0) occupying the top three spots.

Notable games this week are No. 8 Tyler Legacy at state-ranked Rockwall-Heath, No. 7 Lindale at No. 12 Palestine, No. 5 Van at No. 15 Canton, No. 10 Sabine at No. 7 Gladewater, No. 15 Harmony at Arp and No. 8 Elysian Fields at No. 4 Waskom.

 

 

 

Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.

#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15

6A/5A/4A

Team                 Points       Record      Last Week

1. Carthage (14) 224            7-0            1

2. Texas High      205            7-0            2

3. Gilmer            193            7-1            3

4. Longview (1)   185            6-2            3

5. Van                167            8-0            5

6. Kilgore            146            7-1            6

7. Lindale            133            5-3            7

8. Tyler Legacy    123            5-3            9

9. Tyler               97             5-3            8

10. Marshall        80             5-3            13

11. Rusk             67             6-2            10

12. Palestine       48             5-4            15

13. Chapel Hill     36             6-3            NR

14. Brownsboro   32             5-4            NR

15. Canton          29             5-3            11

Others receiving votes: Pine Tree 15; Liberty-Eylau 9; Henderson 7; Jasper 2; Pleasant Grove 1; Mabank 1.

Dropped out: No. 12 Pine Tree; No. 13 Liberty-Eylau.

3A/2A/TAPPS

Team                 Points       Record      Last Week

1. West Rusk (13) 222          8-0            1

2. Mount Vernon 208            9-0            2

3. Timpson (2)    204            6-0            3              

4. Waskom          175            7-1            4

5. Tatum             161            7-1            5

6. Beckville         155            8-0            6

7. Gladewater     136            6-2            7

8. Elysian Fields   123            7-1            8

9. Daingerfield     105            6-2            9

10. Sabine          82             6-2            10

11. Tenaha         63             7-2            13

12. Malakoff        51             5-3            14

13. Brook Hill      31             6-2            15

14. Troup            27             6-3            10

15. Harmony       24             6-2            12

Others receiving votes: Diboll 14; Arp 13; Mineola 5.

 

