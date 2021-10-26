bEASTTexas Fab 15 football polls: Brook Hill moves up 2 spots

TYLER — Fresh off a 56-35 drubbing of McKinney Christian Academy, the brook Hill Guard moved up two places, to No. 13 in the latest #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 3A,2A/TAPPS).After losing to No. 1-ranked Carthage and to Grand Saline, respectively, both Rusk and Troup descended in the polls this week.
The Eagles (6-2) fell from 10 to 11 in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll and the Tigers (6-3) slid four slots, to No. 14.
The top four teams in the big school poll — Carthage (7-0) Texas High (7-0), Gilmer (7-1) and Longview (6-2) all held onto their positions from a week ago.
Carthage received 14 first place votes, with Longview garnering the remaining vote.
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, the top 10 teams remained unchanged from last week, with West Rusk (8-0), Mount Vernon (9-0) and Timpson (6-0) occupying the top three spots.
Notable games this week are No. 8 Tyler Legacy at state-ranked Rockwall-Heath, No. 7 Lindale at No. 12 Palestine, No. 5 Van at No. 15 Canton, No. 10 Sabine at No. 7 Gladewater, No. 15 Harmony at Arp and No. 8 Elysian Fields at No. 4 Waskom.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
———
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (14) 224 7-0 1
2. Texas High 205 7-0 2
3. Gilmer 193 7-1 3
4. Longview (1) 185 6-2 3
5. Van 167 8-0 5
6. Kilgore 146 7-1 6
7. Lindale 133 5-3 7
8. Tyler Legacy 123 5-3 9
9. Tyler 97 5-3 8
10. Marshall 80 5-3 13
11. Rusk 67 6-2 10
12. Palestine 48 5-4 15
13. Chapel Hill 36 6-3 NR
14. Brownsboro 32 5-4 NR
15. Canton 29 5-3 11
Others receiving votes: Pine Tree 15; Liberty-Eylau 9; Henderson 7; Jasper 2; Pleasant Grove 1; Mabank 1.
Dropped out: No. 12 Pine Tree; No. 13 Liberty-Eylau.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. West Rusk (13) 222 8-0 1
2. Mount Vernon 208 9-0 2
3. Timpson (2) 204 6-0 3
4. Waskom 175 7-1 4
5. Tatum 161 7-1 5
6. Beckville 155 8-0 6
7. Gladewater 136 6-2 7
8. Elysian Fields 123 7-1 8
9. Daingerfield 105 6-2 9
10. Sabine 82 6-2 10
11. Tenaha 63 7-2 13
12. Malakoff 51 5-3 14
13. Brook Hill 31 6-2 15
14. Troup 27 6-3 10
15. Harmony 24 6-2 12
Others receiving votes: Diboll 14; Arp 13; Mineola 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.