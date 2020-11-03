While things remained static at and near the top of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 (Class 6A/5A/4A) football poll this week, there was plenty of movement and shuffling in the small school poll.
Gladewater (8-2) moved into the No. 1 spot, which was previously held by Daingerfield, who was upset by Hooks, 29-28.
The Bears received 12 of the 14 first-place votes and 212 points.
Moving up one spot to second was Malakoff (5-2), who had an open dater last week.
The Tigers garnered one first-place vote and 188 points.
Mineola jumped from No. 6 to No. 3 by collecting 181 points.
The Timpson Bears collected the remaining first-place vote after blanking previously undefeated Joaquin, 68-0. Timpson is slotted fourth this week with 169 points.
Completing the top five is Tatum (6-1), with 142 points.
The only new team in the poll was Paul Pewitt (5-3), who checked in at No. 15 with 12 points.
Voters awarded Brook Hill (4-1) 10 points after the Guard's 35-8 conquest over McKinney Christian.
Carthage (7-0) and Longview (6-1) held on to the top spots in the large school ranking.
The Bulldogs amassed 13 first-place votes and 209 points while the Lobos received the remaining first-place nod and 196 points.
Texas High (5-0), one of four teams out of District 9-5A-II to appear in the poll, was third, with 180 points.
Paris (6-3) entered the poll at No. 14.
Despite having lost to Mexia, Bullard (6-4) picked up three votes.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (13) 209 7-0 1
2. Longview (1) 196 5-1 2
3. Texas High 180 5-0 3
4. Pleasant Grove 162 7-2 4
5. Gilmer 153 8-1 5
6. Lindale 141 7-2 6
7. Pine Tree 123 4-0-1 8
8. Whitehouse 116 5-0 9
9. Kilgore 95 7-2 10
10. Jasper 78 7-1 11
11. Tyler Legacy 70 2-3 7
12. Marshall 62 3-2 12
13. Lufkin 34 3-3 15
14. Paris 22 6-3 NR
15. Center 20 6-3 13
Others receiving votes: Palestine 11; Van 5; Bullard 3.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Gladewater (12) 204 8-2 2
2. Malakoff (1) 188 5-2 3
3. Mineola 181 8-1 6
4. Timpson (1) 169 10-0 7
5. Tatum 142 6-1 8
6. Daingerfield 127 7-2 1
7. Hawkins 106 9-0 10
8. Elysian Fields 103 7-2 12
9. Winnsboro 96 7-1 10
10. Waskom 93 7-1 4
11. Joaquin 72 8-1 5
12. Mount Vernon 65 7-2 9
13. Hughes Springs 53 5-2 13
14. Diboll 31 5-3 15
15. Paul Pewitt 12 5-3 NR
Others receiving votes: Tyler Grace Community 11; Bullard Brook Hill 10; West Rusk 10; White Oak 4; Grapeland 2; San Augustine 1.
