After defeating then No. 2-ranked Pleasant Grove 35-7 last week, the Carthage Bulldogs remained atop the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 6A,5A,4A).
Carthage (3-0) received 11 of the 14 first-place votes and tallied 207 points.
Tyler Legacy (2-0) picked up the remaining first-place nods and moved from third to second place.
Texas High (2-0) climbed one spot to No. 4 after collecting 173 points.
Longview (172) is fourth and Pleasant Grove lande4d in the fifth slot with 154 points.
The Lobos are 1-1 on the year, while the Tigers sport a 3-2 worksheet.
Undefeated Jasper (5-0), who will be visiting Rusk on Friday, received 44 points to debut in the top 15 at No. 14.
In the small (Class 3A, 2A, TAPPS) school poll, Daingerfield (4-1) topped out at No. 1 with 11 first-place votes and 196 points.
The top five remained unchained from the previos week, with Gladewater in the No. 2 position with 192 points, followed by Malakoff (three first-place votes, 182), Waskom (160) and Mount Vernon (157).
Brook Hill picked up 14 points and is three spots outside of the top 15.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (11) 207 3-0 1
2. Tyler Legacy (3) 191 2-0 3
3. Texas High 173 2-0 4
4. Longview 172 1-1 5
5. Pleasant Grove 154 3-2 2
6. Gilmer 140 4-1 7
7. Lindale 132 4-2 8
8. Marshall 86 1-1 6
9. Whitehouse 82 2-0 10
10. Lufkin 80 1-1 9
11. Pine Tree 73 2-0 13
12. Kilgore 57 3-2 11
13. Center 53 4-1 12
14. Jasper 44 5-0 NR
15. Tyler High 12 0-2 15
Others receiving votes: Henderson 9; Chapel Hill 7; Van 6; Nacogdoches 1; Mount Pleasant 1.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Daingerfield (11) 196 4-1 1
2. Gladewater 192 4-2 2
3. Malakoff (3) 182 3-2 3
4. Waskom 160 3-0 4
5. Mount Vernon 157 5-0 5
6. San Augustine 112 3-1 6
7. Mineola 107 5-0 9
8. Hughes Springs 103 3-1 7
9. Grapeland 95 5-1 8
10. Joaquin 93 5-0 10
11. Elysian Fields 74 4-1 12
12. Tatum 45 2-1 14
13. Timpson 33 6-0 NR
14. Paul Pewitt 26 2-2 13
15. Diboll 17 2-3 15
Others receiving votes: Harleton 16; Tyler Grace Community 15; Bullard Brook Hill 14; Hawkins 13; DeKalb 11; Rains 5; Winnsboro 4; Hooks 4; Crockett 3; Harmony 1; Tyler All Saints 1.
